But the truth is it’s not supposed to happen. Not in the Washington Nationals’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Not with Rainey, a go-to reliever, on the mound. Not ever, really, because pitchers do things like allow zero runners past first base for six innings (as Ynoa also did Tuesday) and typically leave grand slams to their teammates.
“I had seen he’s been swinging it pretty well, so I knew going in that you can’t take him lightly,” Rainey said of Ynoa, a 22-year-old who has allowed no earned runs in 12 innings against the Nationals this season. “Obviously the first pitch, not really close to the zone, pretty big swing. And the next one was hopefully down-and-away located, and it didn’t get there. It was something he could handle.”
It was the defining sequence of a game that slipped away in that inning. The lead-up, though, was perhaps more concerning than Ynoa’s second homer in 13 plate appearances. Rainey replaced starter Joe Ross with one out. To that point, Ross’s line was only dented by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s solo homer in the fifth. But he had allowed enough hard contact, and flirted with enough damage, to warrant a hook after 86 pitches. Rainey just couldn’t hold the Braves in check.
In 2020, in a short and difficult season, he was undeniably the Nationals’ best reliever. He regularly threw his slider in the strike zone, pairing that with a high-90s fastball. His strikeout rate, 14.2 per nine innings, was a flash of dominance. Manager Dave Martinez often called him the club’s future closer.
This offseason, the Nationals padded their bullpen by adding lefty Brad Hand on a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The expectation was that Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Rainey would share the high-leverage spots. But Rainey missed a good portion of spring training with a muscle strain by his right collarbone. When he made his first exhibition appearance, his velocity was in the low 90s, about five mph slower than what his fastball averaged last summer. He also had little control.
Martinez promised Rainey’s velocity and command would return. By early April, when they hadn’t, Rainey spoke about pushing through without his best stuff. He yielded a two-run homer in each of his first two outings. From there, he settled into the usual waves of being a major league reliever. After three scoreless outings, the St. Louis Cardinals hit him hard on April 20. He worked a scoreless inning April 21, 25 and 30. Then Tuesday’s sixth was a crack, a small but not insignificant one, before Ynoa ripped it open.
“Obviously the [velocity] is down, and the inconsistency with his slider, I think, is the key right now,” Martinez said of the biggest difference for Rainey compared with last year. “His slider is an out pitch to righties. He’s throwing it, but he’s falling behind. I don’t think he has that real good feel yet.”
With one on and one out, Rainey used an inside fastball to get Austin Riley to fly out to center. Next he fell behind Dansby Swanson 2-0 after home-plate umpire Jeff Nelson called a borderline pitch a ball. Martinez decided to intentionally walk Swanson and take his chances with William Contreras, a 23-year-old catcher. Rainey battled him for five pitches before spinning a slider off the low-and-outside corner. But Contreras reached and poked it to left-center.
Albies raced in to put the Braves ahead 2-0. It was easy to notice that, unlike in 2020, Rainey couldn’t finish Contreras with his slider or heat. His strikeout rate (in a tiny sample) is below one per inning. He then walked Cristian Pache on eight pitches, with the sixth and eighth of the at-bat — both sliders — coming nowhere near the zone. That’s how Ynoa got to the batter’s box with three on.
What came next will long answer a trivia question, an odd fact tucked into an otherwise mundane night. It was the first time a pitcher had hit a grand slam against the Nationals. It traveled at 107.4 mph, faster than Acuña’s homer, and made it 427 feet. But the whole inning showed, again, that Rainey has not rediscovered himself.
“Overall, with the month, it’s somewhat disappointing,” Rainey said of his 9⅓ innings. “I’ve made some pitches that could have been executed a lot better, and it seems like every time I’ve missed I’ve had to pay for it.”
There was a bit of good for the Nationals after he exited. Harris made his season debut and worked a clean eighth. Juan Soto returned from the injured list to strike out in a pinch-hit appearance. And all considered, grand slams aside, they have stayed afloat in a National League East that is packed with average records.
None of that changed because Rainey was beaten, and beaten loudly, by a pitcher. Yet neither did the Nationals needing him to be a lot sharper than he has been.
