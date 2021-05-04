“With him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Bradshaw told WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” show Monday. “Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year [in the first round]? … And for him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone number one 26th overall in the first round in 1980], Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round [fifth round, 1977]. I had 'em coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys, you know? They didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay.”