Wilson was at the heart of a scrum with just over 12 minutes left in the second period. After Pavel Buchnevich tried to hammer one home in front, he fell to the ground and extended his leg toward the left pad of Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Buchnevich ended up facedown on the ice in the battle for the puck and Wilson dealt a blow to the back of Buchnevich’s head.
Ryan Strome pulled Wilson off Buchnevich and the brawl began. Artemi Panarin, in an attempt to defend his teammates, got on Wilson’s back to try to rip him away from Strome. Wilson and Panarin got tangled up before Wilson pulled Panarin to the ground.
Wilson, who took his jersey off and appeared to flex in the penalty box while the referees hashed out penalties, got a 10-minute misconduct and four minutes for roughing due to his part in the altercation. Panarin and Buchnevich each got two minutes for roughing. Panarin was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a lower-body injury.
“There are lines that can’t be crossed in this game,” Rangers Coach David Quinn said after the game. “To me it’s just zero respect for the game in general. You’ve got one of the star players in the league now who could have gotten seriously, seriously hurt in that incident. You saw what happened and it happens time and time again with him. It’s just totally unnecessary.”
Mika Zibanejad said: “I don’t honestly know where to start, it’s just horrible. Zero respect. I don’t know why I’m surprised, but yeah, just horrible.”
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette called the altercation “just a scrum.”
The preliminary word from the Rangers, according to Elliotte Friedman, is that Panarin would be out for the rest of the season — which is three games.
This incident is the latest in Wilson’s long history with the Department of Player Safety. He was suspended for the fifth time in his career, which spans eight seasons, earlier this year. He was suspended for seven games for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in March.
Wilson had been fairly incident-free before the March suspension.
The previous time Wilson was suspended was for a preseason hit against St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist on Sept. 30, 2018. Wilson’s shoulder collided with Sundqvist’s head at center ice, and he was handed a 20-game suspension. After his initial ban was upheld by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in an appeal hearing, it was reduced to 14 games through a neutral arbitrator.
Wilson did not appeal the Carlo suspension and served the full seven games. He forfeited $311,781.61 of his salary; that money is sent to the NHL’s Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. He has six goals, including an empty-netter Monday night, and nine assists in 22 games since returning from his suspension.
Wilson was recently named a replacement alternate captain for the Capitals’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. It was the first time Wilson wore the “A” patch on his jersey in a regular season game. Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson were both out because of lower-body injuries.
Both Ovechkin and Carlson made their returns Monday night. However, Ovechkin only took one shift before exiting the game early. Laviolette said Ovechkin didn’t feel “comfortable” and decided to “call it off.” Ovechkin has now missed the majority of the last five games for Washington. His status is uncertain for Wednesday’s game against the Rangers.
Justin Schultz missed Monday’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. He’s now missed four of the last seven games with a lower-body injury. T.J. Oshie also missed Monday’s game due to personal reasons. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov were also unavailable Monday because both were late to a team function. It is unclear if they will be available Wednesday.
Read more on the Washington Capitals: