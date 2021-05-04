“We’re going to look at the guys we have,” Rivera told 106.7 the Fan. “We feel comfortable with guys that are on this football team. We also feel very comfortable with bringing in Darrick Forrest to compete as well. Darrick is a dynamic player. He’s a heck of a special teams guy, first and foremost, so he’s going to have every opportunity to help us there. But when you watch his tape, you see that his speed and quickness he uses very well. He’s a guy that we think has the ability to go sideline to sideline from the post position because he does have that kind of quickness and speed.”