Additional changes could depend on Washington’s plan for Landon Collins. The 27-year-old strong safety is recovering from an Achilles’ injury and could be asked to play linebacker, perhaps only on certain downs. Collins said on social media in March that a switch to linebacker is “not happening.” When Rivera was asked if the comment reflected the team’s stance, the coach said: “That was Landon. Again, our plan for Landon is to have him here and have him compete and have him be a part of what we’re doing going forward.”