It didn’t take long for the gloves to drop and the punches to fly between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, with six fights in the first five minutes. One day after the Rangers expressed their disappointment in the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision to fine but not suspend Capitals forward Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum during Monday night’s 6-3 Washington win in the same building, the players attempted to settle the score on the ice.