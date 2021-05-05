Three simultaneous bouts broke out at center ice one second after the opening faceoff, with Carl Hagelin taking on Colin Blackwell, Nic Dowd battling Kevin Rooney and Garnet Hathaway trading blows with Phillip Di Giuseppe. Less than a minute of game time after that line brawl, which resulted in six major penalties, Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith instigated a fight with Wilson, who was booed as he jumped onto the ice for his first shift.
The fisticuffs continued at 4:14 of the first period, when Anthony Bitetto fought Washington’s Michael Raffl and Ryan Strome dropped the gloves with Capitals forward Lars Eller.
“We’re here tonight to play and get two points,” Eller told NBC Sports Network’s Pierre McGuire before the game. “Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. We’ll deal with it, and I think once the puck drops we’re here to play hockey just as any other game.”
So much for that.
Wilson was fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for roughing Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich at the start of Monday’s scrum that drew the ire of the Rangers.
The scrum began with just over 12 minutes left in the second period, when Buchnevich tried to hammer a rebound home in the crease, jamming at Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek before falling facedown on the ice. Wilson then dealt a blow to the back of Buchnevich’s head, which resulted in the fine.
After Strome pulled Wilson off Buchnevich, things continued. New York star Artemi Panarin hopped on Wilson’s back before Wilson dragged Panarin to the ice twice. Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct and four minutes for roughing. Panarin and Buchnevich each got two minutes for roughing. Panarin will miss the Rangers’ final three games with a lower-body injury.
“There are lines that can’t be crossed in this game,” Rangers Coach David Quinn said after the game. “To me it’s just zero respect for the game in general. You’ve got one of the star players in the league now who could have gotten seriously, seriously hurt in that incident. You saw what happened, and it happens time and time again with him. It’s just totally unnecessary.”
In a statement Tuesday, the Rangers said they were “extremely disappointed” that Wilson was not suspended for “his horrifying act of violence” and called for Department of Player Safety head George Parros to lose his job.
Before Wednesday’s rematch, the NBC Sports Network crew continued to debate Wilson’s actions Monday.
“Tom Wilson is extremely lucky,” analyst Keith Jones said. “It could’ve been a horrifying result. Panarin’s head could’ve been cut wide open on the ice. He could’ve been bleeding there for everyone to see. Had that happened, Tom Wilson would be struggling to play in the National Hockey League ever again. He’s getting that close to being that guy that in 25 years we talk about Tom Wilson in that respect.”
“Tom Wilson is the biggest, baddest, strongest guy out there,” analyst Patrick Sharp said. “He knew he had Panarin in a vulnerable spot and he threw him to the ice. We’re thankful we’re not talking about a serious injury. I think there should have maybe been a suspension, at least get him out of the game today, and here we are.”
