Follow along for live updates from Chelsea-Real Madrid.
Chelsea enter second leg looking to defend advantage
Chelsea defeated Manchester City in April’s FA Cup semifinal. It will play City on Saturday, as the latter looks to win the Premier League title. If the Blues vastly improved defense can secure a scoreless draw against Real Madrid on Wednesday, they’ll schedule another meeting with their English counterparts later this month, earning a spot in the Champions League final one day after City cruised past Paris Saint-Germain.
Chelsea drew Real Madrid 1-1 last week after goals by Christian Pulisic — the first American to score in a Champions League semifinal — and Karim Benzema 15 minutes later. Five of Chelsea’s 12 shots threatened goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Just one of Madrid’s seven attempts — Benzema’s score — were on goal.
A similar defensive showing could propel Chelsea into the final for the first time since 2012, when the club won its sole Champions League title. Bolstered by swarming midfielder N’Golo Kanté and first-year goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Chelsea has been much-improved under coach Thomas Tuchel. It’s earned 17 clean sheets in 23 matches since Tuchel took over in late January.
Chelsea’s women’s side will compete against Real Madrid rival, FC Barcelona, in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16.
First leg highlights: Christian Pulisic’s goal gives Chelsea a big boost
The controversy and commotion surrounding the short-lived European Super League was cast aside for a few welcomed hours last Tuesday in rainy Madrid for the resumption of the continent’s cornerstone, the UEFA Champions League.
And on a night pitting two of the world heavyweights who nine days earlier had threatened to break from the tournament, a young American from Pennsylvania burst back into the spotlight with a first-half goal and put his club in position to reach the May 29 final.
Christian Pulisic, a 22-year-old winger from Hershey, became the first U.S. national team player to score in a Champions League semifinal, and Chelsea happily accepted a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first of two legs.
“It’s a proud moment, but the job is nowhere near done,” Pulisic said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”