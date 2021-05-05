Follow along for live updates from Chelsea-Real Madrid.
Real Madrid pursues 17th Champions League final appearance
Real Madrid travels to London looking to defeat Chelsea in its first competitive match at Stamford Bridge. Although they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, Los Blancos fly north needing to win or play to a high-scoring draw because away goals serve as a tiebreaker.
Real Madrid’s 16 European Cup/Champions League final appearances are already the most of any club. As it contends for No. 17, several regulars have regained their fitness.
Captain Sergio Ramos missed the first leg and will see his first action since March. He and Ferland Mendy return after injuries — Ramos also tested positive for coronavirus last month. Keeping along the backline, Marcelo is available from the bench after being released from polling station duty in Madrid. Dani Carvajal (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (knee), Raphaël Varane (adductor) are unavailable.
Karim Benzema, whose 29th-minute goal tied the first leg match against Chelsea, can become the outright fourth top scorer in the competition’s history if he scores in this game.
Ramos, Mendy return for Real Madrid
Starting 11: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Eden Hazard, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Pulisic omitted from Chelsea’s starting lineup
Starting 11: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Chelsea enter second leg looking to defend advantage
Chelsea defeated Manchester City in April’s FA Cup semifinal. It will play City on Saturday, as the latter looks to win the Premier League title. If the Blues vastly improved defense can secure a scoreless draw against Real Madrid on Wednesday, they’ll schedule another meeting with their English counterparts later this month, earning a spot in the Champions League final one day after City cruised past Paris Saint-Germain.
Chelsea drew Real Madrid 1-1 last week after goals by Christian Pulisic — the first American to score in a Champions League semifinal — and Karim Benzema 15 minutes later. Five of Chelsea’s 12 shots threatened goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Just one of Madrid’s seven attempts — Benzema’s score — were on goal.
A similar defensive showing could propel Chelsea into the final for the first time since 2012. Bolstered by swarming midfielder N’Golo Kanté and first-year goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Chelsea has been much-improved under coach Thomas Tuchel. It’s earned 17 clean sheets in 23 matches since Tuchel took over in late January.
Chelsea’s women’s side will compete against Real Madrid rival, FC Barcelona, in the Women’s Champions League final on May 16.
First leg highlights: Christian Pulisic’s goal gives Chelsea a big boost
The controversy and commotion surrounding the short-lived European Super League was cast aside for a few welcomed hours last Tuesday in rainy Madrid for the resumption of the continent’s cornerstone, the UEFA Champions League.
And on a night pitting two of the world heavyweights who nine days earlier had threatened to break from the tournament, a young American from Pennsylvania burst back into the spotlight with a first-half goal and put his club in position to reach the May 29 final.
Christian Pulisic, a 22-year-old winger from Hershey, became the first U.S. national team player to score in a Champions League semifinal, and Chelsea happily accepted a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first of two legs.
“It’s a proud moment, but the job is nowhere near done,” Pulisic said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”