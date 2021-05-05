Chelsea and Real Madrid face off Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal, with the aggregate score tied at 1. Chelsea can advance to the final with a victory or a scoreless draw thanks in part to Christian Pulisic, who in the first leg became the first U.S. national team player to score this deep in the Champions League. That would also make it an all-England final, after Manchester City breezed past Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday to win its semifinal on a 4-1 aggregate score.