Travis did not announce terms of the acquisition.
Fox Sports has leaned into the nascent legalized gambling industry more than other large American media companies, launching its own sportsbook, Fox Bet. Travis is a co-host on a daily wagering show on Fox Sports 1 and hosts a daily radio show on Fox Sports Radio.
The pairing makes sense for another reason. Outkick, which Travis founded in 2011 mostly as a blog covering the Southeastern Conference, has also become a clearinghouse for conservative political opinion, regularly rebuking athletes like LeBron James, for their activism. Travis conducted multiple interviews with President Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign. The site recently published a lengthy interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Travis has also been a regular guest on Fox News in recent months.
“Who could merge all the disparate pieces of daily Outkick: sports, politics, news, opinion, pop culture and sports gambling video, radio, podcast, and written content into one cohesive media experience?” Travis wrote. “The answer, after much debate, consultation and consideration, was Fox …”
During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Travis gained notoriety and listeners to his radio show and podcast as a leading voice in downplaying the severity of it, comparing the virus to the flu and predicting few people would die because of it.
In his announcement of the acquisition, Travis said he would continue to lead the site and that it planned an expansion.