If they were hitting toward the bottom of the lineup, the Nationals could count their production as an added bonus. But having them second and third is suboptimal. When Soto starts again, he’ll bat in one of those spots. It will depend on where Manager Dave Martinez wants Trea Turner, and whether he bumps Victor Robles back to leadoff. Either way, the offense is immediately much more dangerous than it has been. That’s the Juan Soto Effect.