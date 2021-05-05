While the majors are full of surprises through the first month of the season — the bludgeoning Boston Red Sox, the stingy San Francisco Giants — the Royals have been one of the most confounding of the bunch. According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, who cited the Elias Sports Bureau on Twitter, they are the first team in baseball history to be at least 25 games into their season, in at least a tie for the league’s best record and still have a negative run differential (-3, going into Monday’s games).