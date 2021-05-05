Grill, a junior in high school at the time, had just finished a lacrosse workout. He didn’t have a car, so he was dropped off at home. When he walked inside, he saw his mom on the phone. She told her youngest child that his father, whom she had divorced years earlier, had ALS.
“I didn’t know exactly what it was, but I heard nothing great about it,” Grill said, so he went to his room to “break down a little bit, then do some research on my own.” He looked up what ALS stands for — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — and understood what it meant: that his dad’s nervous system would gradually break down until he died. It could take months, years or decades to become debilitating, and there is no cure. The disease can feel like a “death sentence,” Grill said.
Grill’s close friends and others who knew his dad were aware of the diagnosis, but Grill said, in general, he was “very quiet” about it. His dad moved into an assisted-living facility, and Grill visited him there while finishing high school and excelling in lacrosse. Grill had already committed to Marquette, and “lacrosse was always kind of a release for me,” he said.
That year, Grill started wearing a piece of tape on his lacrosse helmet that read “POPS” to honor his father, and he still does so at Maryland, where he has played the past two seasons. Grill said his dad always appreciated athletic excellence, and he was a driving force in the early days of Grill’s sports fandom and participation.
Grill’s dad died in 2017, about two years after his diagnosis. By now, Grill is comfortable talking about it, so his Maryland teammates know, and some can empathize with the loss. During winter break, before the Terrapins began the 2021 season, assistant coach Jesse Bernhardt mentioned how the players could rally behind these shared experiences — “That we’ve all lost something,” said Grill, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, “or we’ve all had a tragic event happen in our lives, and that’s something that we can support each other through.”
Jared Bernhardt, the Terps’ leading scorer and Jesse’s brother, lost his dad in 2019. John Geppert’s brother died in 2017. Other teammates have endured similar loss. It’s not something they discuss regularly, but it has forged mutual respect and understanding in the locker room of the nation’s top-ranked team, which is 10-0 heading into a matchup with Michigan (3-8) on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Penn State.
“We’re a group coming together from different backgrounds. Different things happened to us,” Grill said, “but we’re one collective unit trying to play as best as we can going forward.”
His dad’s ALS diagnosis and the years that followed fortified the bond among Grill and his three older siblings: Sarah (31), B.J. (28) and Gus (25). They had already gone through their parents’ divorce when Grill was in third grade. They maintained a relationship with their dad in the years that followed and through his health struggles — a difficult time because, as his limbs atrophied, Grill said, “You saw a figure that was kind of a fraction of what your parent was.”
The siblings still talk nearly every day in group chats. The brothers discuss anime, Super Smash Bros. and Philadelphia sports in their own group, and Sarah is included in the others, where they talk about music and celebrate Grill’s athletic success. Their mom, Mary, and stepdad, Wim, are deeply involved as well, and they have supported the siblings through their individual pursuits and while navigating their dad’s diagnosis and death.
Grill calls his brother B.J. one of his lacrosse role models. B.J. was introduced to the sport after his family received a bright green flier in the mailbox and his dad asked if he was interested. Grill followed that path and started playing when he was in second grade. As an undersized defenseman, B.J.’s lone Division I scholarship offer came from Marquette, a new program. Grill, a 5-foot-8 defenseman, also wasn’t heavily recruited, and he landed with the Golden Eagles, too.
The brothers never played together in college, but B.J. was the team’s director of operations when Grill was a freshman. At the time, Gus attended Wisconsin in nearby Madison. He happened to be in Milwaukee before a flight home in May 2017, so the three brothers were together the day their dad died. Sarah worked in New Jersey and asked a nurse if she needed to tell her brothers to fly home. The nurse said they could wait until the semester ended, but their dad’s health deteriorated rapidly. He went to the hospital to have a feeding tube inserted and died soon after. Grill had gone to pick up burgers and ice cream when his other brothers heard the news. When he returned to B.J.’s apartment, his oldest brother bluntly said, “Dad died.”
Marquette had an NCAA tournament game against Notre Dame that weekend. Grill’s dad attended Pittsburgh, and the family particularly looked forward to games against Notre Dame, so he thought it seemed right to play. (Marquette lost.) Grill started for three years with the Golden Eagles, and when the coach left, he considered transferring. Ultimately, he chose the Terps.
Grill arrived in College Park with one year of eligibility left. He started in all six games at close defense before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season. The Terps beat Notre Dame, and Grill said “that was a big one” for his family. He already planned to stay at Maryland for the 2020-21 academic year to finish his degree, but with the NCAA’s eligibility extension, he returned to play another season. This year, Grill has thrived.
“He’s the one that we’re all rallying around now,” said B.J., a lacrosse coach in San Francisco who plays for the Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League.
It takes time to acclimate to a new team, school and town. In a program of Maryland’s caliber, Grill said, “I think the first year, you’re very hesitant to step on toes.” Those concerns have been replaced by a sense of belonging and confidence.
B.J. and his girlfriend recently flew across the country to watch Maryland play its regular season finale against Johns Hopkins. During Thursday’s game against Michigan, the family’s group chats will be filled with excited texts as Grill plays. And the further the Terps advance in the postseason, the longer his college career will last, with each game validating the path he took to Maryland.
“It’s always really great as the older sister to see the men that your brothers become after dealing with [the death of their dad] and navigating things about themselves,” Sarah said. “We’re really proud of him. That’s why we have these group chats. We’re all just so happy.”
More from The Post: