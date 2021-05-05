The brothers never played together in college, but B.J. was the team’s director of operations when Grill was a freshman. At the time, Gus attended Wisconsin in nearby Madison. He happened to be in Milwaukee before a flight home in May 2017, so the three brothers were together the day their dad died. Sarah worked in New Jersey and asked a nurse if she needed to tell her brothers to fly home. The nurse said they could wait until the semester ended, but their dad’s health deteriorated rapidly. He went to the hospital to have a feeding tube inserted and died soon after. Grill had gone to pick up burgers and ice cream when his other brothers heard the news. When he returned to B.J.’s apartment, his oldest brother bluntly said, “Dad died.”