This time, Marcell Ozuna hit the slam off Erick Fedde in a decisive third. The Nationals pushed in the eighth, revved by Trea Turner’s two-run homer, but never closed the gap. They finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. They had men on second and third with one out in the eighth, but A.J. Minter retired Yan Gomes with a swinging strikeout. Then Kyle Schwarber walked to load the bases with two outs, but Victor Robles lifted a first-pitch flyout as Juan Soto walked to the on-deck circle.
The grainy details held great importance throughout. The Nationals (12-14) were just on the wrong end of them. Martinez didn’t swap Robles out for Soto, or another pinch-hitter, because he had already burned Andrew Stevenson, his last available outfielder, in a double-switch before the top of the eighth. Soto is cleared to hit but not throw after spending 15 days on the injured list with a strained left shoulder. So Ozuna’s blast, and a solo shot for William Contreras in the fifth, were just enough for the Braves (14-17). And the night’s biggest swing was surrounded by familiar context.
The decision to intentionally walk Freddie Freeman, the batter before Ozuna in the third, was part of a larger trend for the Nationals. They entered the night with an MLB-high 15 intentional walks. The 16th, then, only distanced them from the next team (the Arizona Diamondbacks, with 11) and made Washington even more of an outlier.
Two clubs, the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, have yet to issue an intentional walk in 2021. Twenty-one others have issued five or fewer. Newer-age thinking is that it’s rarely advantageous to give up 90 feet. Through 26 games, though, and especially as of late, the Nationals have again disagreed.
There are typically more intentional walks in the National League than American League, since teams can walk the eighth batter to face a pitcher. But the Nationals have issued eight intentional walks since a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on April 27. That’s more than 22 teams did in all of a shortened 2020. The Nationals, by contrast, led the league with 22 a year ago.
So on Tuesday, in a series-opening defeat to the Braves, they intentionally walked Dansby Swanson in the sixth before pitcher Huascar Ynoa rocked a grand slam. The instances were separated by three batters. In that case, Tanner Rainey fell behind 2-0 to Swanson and Martinez opted for a free pass. The calculus was to trade a hitter's count for a clean slate against 22-year-old catcher William Contreras. But the inning still tilted the Braves’ way.
Then Fedde, Martinez, Freeman and Ozuna collided in the third inning Wednesday. Fedde had worked an eight-pitch first, a 13-pitch second and had Ronald Acuña Jr. in the box with two outs in the third. It was 0-0. Contreras had raced to third on a passed ball. And when Fedde walked Acuña, putting runners on the corners, Martinez made a quick decision. Freeman, the reigning National League MVP, dropped his bat and jogged to first. The first domino was tapped.
Neither Freeman nor Ozuna have been their usual selves this season. And in 13 career matchups with Fedde, including a soft groundout in the first, Freeman had two singles and five walks. But he has always crushed Washington, coming into this game with a .925 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 167 past meetings. Plus, since Fedde is a righty, his numbers suggest a matchup with Ozuna (a right-handed batter) was the smarter path.
The result didn’t favor that logic. Ozuna extended on an outside cutter and parked it just over the right field wall, his fourth homer of the year. As he circled the bases, and Fedde blew on his hands amid a constant wind, the stadium filled with boos.
The rest of the loss was marked by missed opportunities on offense. The Nationals started the fifth with back-to-back singles — from Victor Robles and Jordy Mercer — but neither scored. Pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez struck out swinging. Martinez chose him off the bench instead of Soto or Josh Bell. And the inning ended when Turner bounced into his team-high fifth double play of the season.
One big cheer came for Kyle Finnegan throwing an immaculate inning — nine pitches, nine strikes — in the sixth. Another came for Turner’s two-run shot in the eighth. Then the noise grew while the Nationals built a chance to tie it that inning. But the threat ended once Robles, locked into a pivotal spot, popped Minter’s cutter to left. Atlanta caught the break.