The grainy details held great importance throughout. The Nationals (12-14) were just on the wrong end of them. Martinez didn’t swap Robles out for Soto, or another pinch-hitter, because he had already burned Andrew Stevenson, his last available outfielder, in a double-switch before the top of the eighth. Soto is cleared to hit but not throw after spending 15 days on the injured list with a strained left shoulder. So Ozuna’s blast, and a solo shot for William Contreras in the fifth, were just enough for the Braves (14-17). And the night’s biggest swing was surrounded by familiar context.