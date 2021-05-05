“Luka and Mark made the case for the play-in in their criticism of it,” he said. “When you have a play-in … you have to treat every game like a playoff game. That’s what we were trying to create. I understand the view, in retrospect, that this was a tough year to put it in given the changes [like the challenging health protocols and condensed schedule]. The flip side is that our regular season would have been devalued if our teams didn’t have to compete.”