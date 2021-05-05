New York has three games left to play this season, including a matchup Wednesday evening with the Washington Capitals. The team said that senior adviser Glen Sather, a former Rangers general manager and team president, will assist Drury during the transition.
“We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization. They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers, however, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership,” Rangers owner James Dolan, who also controls the New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden, said in a statement. “Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey. We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.”
Gorton and Davidson had earned praise in some quarters of the hockey world for engineering a rebuild of the Rangers, who were at 15-15-4 in late March before a stretch of impressive play pushed them into the postseason conversation. New York has lost its past three games, and events during the most recent defeat produced an extraordinary reaction Tuesday from the club.
In a 6-3 loss on Monday to the visiting Capitals, a second-period fracas saw Washington’s Tom Wilson strike New York’s Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while Buchnevich was laying facedown on the ice. Wilson followed that by throwing the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin down, after which the rugged Capitals winger was assessed a 10-minute misconduct and four minutes for roughing. Panarin, the team’s leading scorer, was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game, and the Rangers said Tuesday he would miss the rest of the season.
Wilson was fined $5,000 by the NHL, which declined to levy any further punishment. That decision prompted the Rangers to issue a statement Tuesday in which they described Wilson’s behavior in the melee as a “horrifying act of violence” and said it was “shocking” that he was not suspended.
The Rangers then went much further in their statement by calling for George Parros, the NHL’s head of player safety, to be fired. He is “unfit to continue in his current role,” the statement said of Parros.
There was no public indication Wednesday that the Rangers’ statement was directly connected to the firings of Gorton and Davidson.
Gorton had been the Rangers’ general manager since 2015. Davidson, a former goaltender and broadcaster for the Rangers who is a popular figure among fans, replaced Sather as team president in 2019.
In February 2018, Gorton and Sather issued a letter to fans in which they said the “process of reshaping our team” would continue with the addition of “young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character.” The Rangers appeared to be steadily progressing in that regard, going from a 26th-place finish in the NHL in 2018-19 to 16th the following season and 14th as of Tuesday.
Some reports Wednesday, though, suggested that Dolan is growing impatient with the pace of the rebuilding job and felt that the Rangers have underachieved this season. Episodes such as the one on Monday involving Wilson and, just before that game, a devastating two-game sweep by the New York Islanders in which the Rangers were frequently outmuscled, contributed to a narrative among some critics that Dolan’s team might not have enough grit to balance its finesse-oriented roster.
Former Rangers hero Mark Messier appeared to buy into that narrative given reported remarks made Wednesday. “In my opinion, if you’re going to win, you got to be able to win in the street and the alley. I particularly would not have built the team that didn’t have answers in this regard.”
Drury, 44, is in his sixth season in the Rangers’ front office, having first served as their director of player development. A native of Connecticut who famously helped his Trumbull squad win the 1989 Little League World Series, Drury went on to play hockey at Boston University. After starting his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2001, Drury played for the Rangers from 2007 to 2011 and was a team captain for three of those seasons.
