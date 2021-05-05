He joins a group in Washington that stars Logan Thomas, a quarterback convert who had a breakout season at the position last year, and now features Sammis Reyes, a former Division-I basketball player from Chile who was signed by Washington as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. The team also took John Bates in the fourth round out of Boise State in last week’s draft, has Marcus Baugh and Temarrick Hemingway returning and re-signed Dylan Cantrell and Tyrone Swoopes (practice squad additions late last season) to reserve/futures contracts.
Stephens — who was a college teammate at Cincinnati with fifth-round pick, safety Darrick Forrest — went undrafted in 2018 and, like Yelder, signed with the Saints as a college free agent that year. Stephens has bounced around practice squads and active rosters of five different teams — the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks (two stints) and Miami Dolphins — before signing with Washington, where he adds depth to a remade cornerbacks room and can help on special teams.
After losing Ronald Darby in free agency, Washington signed veteran corners William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts, then drafted Benjamin St-Juste in the third round out of Minnesota.
Stephens played 13 games with Seattle last season and three with Miami in 2019, primarily on special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, his limited defensive snaps with the Seahawks were split between corner and slot, but with the Dolphins, his few defensive snaps were spent mostly outside.
In 16 career games, Stephens has recorded four defensive tackles and two special-teams stops.