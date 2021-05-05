Cloud’s boogie was almost directly underneath a banner that reads: 2019 WNBA Champions. The game was the first played by the Mystics inside their home building since winning that championship. No fans were in attendance, but they will be allowed in for the season opener against Chicago on May 15.
The Atlanta Dream won, 87-80, in a game where Mystics Coach Mike Thibault didn’t care about the result, only seeing how his team translated training camp practices into a live game. Washington jumped out to a 17-6 lead thanks to a 13-0 run, but Atlanta put together a 16-2 second quarter run to take a 38-31 lead. The Dream never trailed again.
Former MVP Tina Charles made her debut in a Mystics jersey after joining the team before the 2020 season but opting out of the pandemic-shortened Florida session. The seven-time all-star showed no rust while pouring in a game-high 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting. She also pulled down four rebounds.
Newcomer Jillian Alleyne added 10 points as the only other Mystic to reach double figures. Her 12 rebounds were a game high.
Monique Billings and Odyssey Sims led the Dream with 13 points apiece and Cheyenne Parker finished with 10.
Takeaways
Roll call: The 2019 MVP Elena Delle Donne was in the building, but dressed in an all-black sweatsuit, a black mask and pink shoes. She has yet to be cleared to play and has only taken part in individual drills at practice as she continues to rehab from a pair of back surgeries. Delle Donne was engaged throughout the game, sitting next to the coaches and constantly communicating with teammates. Myisha Hines-Allen, a 2020 all-WNBA selection, and Erica McCall have yet to join the team as they continue to play overseas.
New bench: Thibault played 13 different players as he wanted to see a new group of reserves get extended action. Alleyne, who signed a training camp contract, was the first frontcourt player off the bench and second-year guard Stella Johnson was first in the backcourt. Alleyne led the second unit and Pre Stanley added nine points in 5 minutes, 34 seconds. The Mystics offense struggled when the starters sat down.
Pleasant Plaisance: Free agent signee Theresa Plaisance got the start next to Charles, Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Leilani Mitchell. The eighth-year forward was aggressive out of the gate, battling in the post and showing off some touch from inside and outside. Plaisance totaled seven points and four rebounds while showing that she will surely be a regular season contributor. She’ll be even more valuable in what’s expected to be a backup role once Delle Donne returns.
Miscellaneous: Atkins, Cloud and Mitchell had a quiet opener with 15 combined points on 6-for-18 shooting. … The Mystics defense started strong and held the Dream to 38.5 percent shooting in the first quarter, but things fell apart on that end for the next three quarters. … Dream guard Aari McDonald, the No. 3 pick in the draft who led Arizona to the NCAA national championship game, scored seven points in her WNBA debut. The lightning quick 5-foot-6 guard looked every bit as hard to stay in front of as she did in the NCAA tournament. … Washington will play its final preseason game Saturday at Minnesota.
