Miscellaneous: Atkins, Cloud and Mitchell had a quiet opener with 15 combined points on 6-for-18 shooting. … The Mystics defense started strong and held the Dream to 38.5 percent shooting in the first quarter, but things fell apart on that end for the next three quarters. … Dream guard Aari McDonald, the No. 3 pick in the draft who led Arizona to the NCAA national championship game, scored seven points in her WNBA debut. The lightning quick 5-foot-6 guard looked every bit as hard to stay in front of as she did in the NCAA tournament. … Washington will play its final preseason game Saturday at Minnesota.