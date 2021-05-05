Milwaukee, meanwhile, was never truly out of the hunt thanks to DiVincenzo and Holiday. As well as the Wizards handled Antetokounmpo, who finished the half with eight points on just three field goals, they left DiVincenzo wide open at the three-point line far too often. He and Holiday combined for seven of the Bucks’ 11 three-pointers in the first half to give Milwaukee an easy path back into the game despite Washington shooting 60 percent from the field and committing just four turnovers.