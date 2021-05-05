Instead of a thrilling shot at a last-second win, Washington lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 135-134, its second heartbreaking defeat to a top-tier team in less than a week.
The Wizards fought valiantly in a back-and-forth game, their first of a five-game trip. With less than a minute to play, Beal hit a three-pointer to pull the Wizards within two, then Westbrook dished the ball under the hoop to center Daniel Gafford, and Gafford fought through two defenders try to get a bucket, putting the ball up twice with bodies surrounding him.
But on a night when the Wizards had a chance to take over the more desirable ninth spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to the Pacers’ loss to Sacramento, Washington instead let Milwaukee’s shooters get hot. The Bucks were without second-leading scorer Khris Middleton (knee soreness), but their other threats stepped up.
Jrue Holiday led seven Milwaukee scorers in double figures with 29 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23. Milwaukee had 18 three-pointers to Washington’s eight.
Yet Beal came away from the loss feeling optimistic. Wednesday was Washington’s third loss in the past 14 games.
“We did enough tonight to win,” Beal said. “We made some big plays down the stretch. . . . We put ourselves in position to win. We’re getting better with executing and closing out down the stretch, but obviously, we can be better. It’s definitely positive. I look at it as a positive. We’ve been really good over our last [14], so can’t complain.”
Asked what fueled his game-high 42 points compared with the meager 25.3 he averaged over the previous four games, Beal said he was simply enjoying himself.
“I had fun. I enjoy the game, enjoy being who I am, enjoy being here," Beal said. "Enjoy every moment out of it. And I just got back to enjoying the game.”
Westbrook, meanwhile, had another triple double. This one left him within two of Oscar Robertson’s career record. He finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists. Gafford had 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 14 minutes off the bench and brought much-needed energy when he checked in midway through the fourth quarter.
Asked whether Gafford’s night warranted more playing time in the Wizards’ three-center rotation, Coach Scott Brooks kept his answer short.
“Yeah,” Brooks said.
Another player hungry for minutes of late helped Washington get going at the start of the fourth quarter.
After they gave up an 11-point lead in the first half, the Wizards opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run courtesy of Westbrook and guard Garrison Mathews, who saw his first action after Brooks held him out the previous two games. Westbrook produced Washington’s first lead of the second half by curling around Donte DiVincenzo to get to the hoop for a layup, then hitting a jumper two possessions later to put Washington up 106-103.
The lead didn't hold, but the Wizards stayed close.
With just over six minutes to play, Mathews hit a big three-pointer and then drew an offensive foul on DiVincenzo — the guard’s sixth, sending him to the bench after he terrorized Washington with five threes — and soon after made two of three at the free throw line to cap an 8-0 run and tie the score at 119. The Wizards would knot the score twice more, but Milwaukee maintained a slight edge down the stretch.
“They got a lot of firepower out there. They put us in tough positions with [Brooke] Lopez rolling, so we had to protect that,” Brooks said. “. . . We came back and had our share of looks and makes.”
Washington was stronger at the start.
It built an 11-point lead early in the second quarter with hyper-efficient offense and Antetokounmpo fairly bottled up with Anthony Gill handling primary defensive duties. Gill started in place of Rui Hachimura, who missed the game because of a non-covid related illness, according to the Wizards.
The offense clicked with Beal putting up 22 points and Westbrook focused more on distributing — the point guard had 11 points and 11 assists by halftime.
Milwaukee, meanwhile, was never truly out of the hunt thanks to DiVincenzo and Holiday. As well as the Wizards handled Antetokounmpo, who finished the half with eight points on just three field goals, they left DiVincenzo wide open at the three-point line far too often. He and Holiday combined for seven of the Bucks’ 11 three-pointers in the first half to give Milwaukee an easy path back into the game despite Washington shooting 60 percent from the field and committing just four turnovers.