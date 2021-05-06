“I do think the Packers have not shown the level of compassion and care that they should for such a superstar,” Andrew Brandt, a former Packers executive who was there when the team drafted Rodgers, said in a video he posted to social media. “And that’s what you do in this game. You cater to your superstars that drive the product. They did that with Brett Favre, and they should be doing that with Aaron. I think they are to an extent, but maybe not to the level that was needed.”