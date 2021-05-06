“The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a team-issued statement. “Albert’s historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar. Since his Rookie of the Year Season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols Family.”
Pujols was kept out of the Angels’ lineup against Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday night even though he was 6 for 9 with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI over his career against him.
A career .298 hitter, Pujols ranks fifth on the MLB career list with 667 home runs, trailing fourth-place Alex Rodriguez by 29. His 2,112 career RBI rank third behind Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.