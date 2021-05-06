The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that they are releasing Albert Pujols, an almost certain Hall of Famer who was in the final year of the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed ahead of the 2012 season.

Pujols, 41, has appeared in 24 of 29 games for the last-place Angels this season and has hit five home runs. He is hitting .198 with a .250 on-base percentage and .372 slugging percentage, which would be career lows for the 21-year MLB veteran, 2001 rookie of the year and three-time MVP.

“The Angels Organization proudly signed Albert Pujols in 2011, and are honored that he has worn an Angels jersey for nearly half of his Hall-of-Fame Career," Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a team-issued statement. “Albert’s historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar. Since his Rookie of the Year Season in 2001, Albert and his wife Deidre have generously given their time and resources to countless charities throughout the world. We are thankful to the entire Pujols Family.”

Pujols was kept out of the Angels’ lineup against Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday night even though he was 6 for 9 with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI over his career against him.

A career .298 hitter, Pujols ranks fifth on the MLB career list with 667 home runs, trailing fourth-place Alex Rodriguez by 29. His 2,112 career RBI rank third behind Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.