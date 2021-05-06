Buzzer’s NBA content, which goes live with tonight’s games, will work similarly to what the NBA already offers on its own League Pass, with fans able to pay 99 cents for 10 minutes of game action or $1.99 for a quarter. What makes Buzzer different, Han said, was the collection of rights from multiple sports the company is assembling, and the ability to alert users on their phones for moments and games they have indicated interest in.