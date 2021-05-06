Manager Dave Martinez jumped one dugout step, then another, to scream at plate umpire Nick Mahrley through his mask. Josh Harrison and Yadiel Hernandez both leaned over the railing, smacked the padding with open palms, and yelled, too. And Victor Robles was a third of the way up the first base line, leaping into the air, gripping the same bat that didn’t swing at a third strike that, on replay, looked well below the zone.
But Mahrley still rang up Robles, leaving Ryan Zimmerman in the on-deck circle instead of hitting with the bases loaded. Zimmerman led off the ninth with a double and was promptly replaced by Andrew Stevenson as a pinch runner. Stevenson moved to third on Trea Turner’s flyball but Hernandez struck out (when just a flyball was needed), and Josh Harrison lined out to right against Will Smith, sealing the loss. It was on the shoulders of a Nationals offense that, through 27 games, is 28th in the league in runs per game.
Clutch hits were hard to find with Atlanta in town. And because the schedule shows no mercy, the next test is with the Yankees’ stingy pitching staff in New York.
Martinez’s Thursday morning began with a surprise hug from Turner. At first, Martinez figured the shortstop was just in a good mood. Then he asked what was up, and Turner told Martinez he would soon be the longest tenured manager in the club’s short history. Turner congratulated him. Martinez later promised that he didn’t know the milestone was coming. But when Jon Lester threw the game’s first pitch, Martinez officially passed Manny Acta with 411 games in the Nationals’ dugout.
It’s a small figure that shows more than a decade of instability. For Martinez, though, it should grow across a multiyear extension that began in 2021.
“It’s been a blessing,” Martinez said of a run that began three springs ago. “We’ve done a lot here, and hopefully we’ll win a few more championships, especially one this year.”
Of course, the Nationals’ have an unbending goal of making the playoffs, competing for another title. Yet to reach that first step, they have to nurse some of their best players to full strength (not to mention find a rhythm with those who are on the field).
Juan Soto isn’t cleared to throw at 100 percent, and thus can’t play defense until his left shoulder and triceps are totally healed. Stephen Strasburg, on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, threw two innings and 35 pitches of a simulated game at Nationals Park on Thursday. Reliever Wander Suero, on the IL with a strained left oblique, threw 22 pitches off the mound. Since Suero is a bit farther along than Strasburg, his next step is to take a rehab assignment with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, perhaps starting this weekend. Strasburg’s immediate future will be dictated by how his shoulder feels Friday morning.
So the group is still thinner than expected. Lester, the Nationals’ 37-year-old lefty, was mostly sharp in his second start. He confined the damage to Atlanta’s three-run fourth, which included Ronald Acuña Jr.’s single, a throwing error by Yan Gomes that put Acuña on third, a walk for Ozzie Albies, an RBI double for Marcell Ozuna and a two-run single for Ehire Adrianza.
Otherwise, Lester’s start was efficient and clean. The offense just couldn’t find the hit it needed against Atlanta starter Drew Smyly or the Braves bullpen. There were only some 8,500 people inside Nationals Park, but their cheers in the seventh inning, as Soto left the on-deck circle, made it hard to hear his name from the public address announcer.
This was Soto, the Nationals’ best hitter, with two on and none down against reliever Luke Jackson, the perfect chance to turn a quiet effort on its head. Soto lined a 2-0 fastball right at Marcell Ozuna in left. The next batters, Turner and Hernandez, stranded two more on base.
And in the eighth, once Yan Gomes inched the Nationals closer with an RBI single, Kyle Schwarber swung through three of Grant Dayton’s curveballs for a quick strikeout. Runners stayed glued to first and second. Then Robles was retired on that questionable third strike.
It wasn’t the final moment of another tight loss. But it sure helped the Nationals get there.