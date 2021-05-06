The Rangers’ strongly worded statement came in the wake of the Washington Capitals’ 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday. New York was upset that Washington’s Tom Wilson was not suspended, instead being fined $5,000, for his role in a second-period altercation.
The Rangers statement called the sequence a “horrifying act of violence” and said it should have resulted in an indefinite suspension for Wilson. The statement continued, “We view this as a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.”
Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct penalty plus four more minutes for roughing for his part in the altercation with Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin. The $5,000 fine was a result of Wilson striking Buchnevich in the back of the head while he was facedown on the ice. There was no fine or suspension attached to Wilson’s tussle with Panarin, in which Wilson threw Panarin to the ice, twice.
The Rangers then announced Panarin would be sidelined for the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.
New York made changes to management on Wednesday, firing general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson and replacing them with Chris Drury. There was no public indication that the Rangers’ statement was directly connected to the firings. The Rangers were eliminated Monday from playoff contention for the fourth straight season.
“We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization. They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers, however, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership,” Rangers owner James Dolan in a Wednesday statement.
That night, the Capitals and Rangers played again, a 4-2 Washington victory that featured six fights in the first 4:14 of game time and ended with a total of 141 penalty minutes given to both teams.
