It has been a turbulent week for Washington. Tom Wilson was again in the spotlight for his on-ice behavior. There have been injury concerns, including with captain Alex Ovechkin. Disciplinary issues, too. But, just as the hat trick meant something to Oshie, Nic Dowd said, it could mean something to the team, too.
“Yeah, I definitely think so,” Dowd said. “The way that we started the game, obviously pulled guys together and then everybody that was asked answered the bell. That brings the team closer together as a whole. It was such an emotional night for T.J.”
The Capitals (34-14-5, 73 points) were off Thursday before facing the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and Saturday and then wrapping up the regular season Tuesday against Boston. All three games will be at Capital One Arena.
“It’s been a hectic week for us, emotional, with Osh, and other things going on,” Lars Eller said Wednesday, “but ... it was real strong of us to go in and get two points out of the [Monday] game, considering we were playing, at some period of the game with eight or nine forwards with a decimated roster in a tough situation.”
The Capitals played without Oshie on Monday night, when they were also missing Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, who both sat after they were late to a team function. Justin Schultz, who was dealing with a lingering lower-body injury, was a late scratch.
Ovechkin and John Carlson, who were recovering from lower-body injuries, both returned for Washington, but Ovechkin left the game after his first shift. His abrupt exit, though, was rapidly overshadowed by Wilson’s altercation with Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin in the second period.
Panarin was later ruled out for the rest of New York’s season with a lower-body injury. And Wilson, consistently a lightning rod in the NHL, sparked another conversation about his controversial play.
After Washington’s 6-3 win, the Capitals’ Twitter account posted — and then deleted — a meme with Wilson’s picture and the words: “atCapitals chooses: Violence,” drawing widespread rebuke.
The chaos spilled into Tuesday, when the NHL’s Department of Player Safety fined — but did not suspend — Wilson for roughing Buchnevich, causing another uproar.
Kuznetsov was placed on the league’s covid-19 protocols list Tuesday night, the second time this season he had landed there. He missed eight games in late January and early February and later confirmed he had experienced coronavirus symptoms.
On Tuesday night, the Rangers released a strongly worded statement, describing the Wilson incident as a “horrifying act of violence” and calling for George Parros, the head of the Department of Player Safety, to lose his job.
Wednesday brought still more news for both the Capitals and the Rangers. Laviolette said that Kuznetsov and Samsonov remained unavailable. And the Rangers fired general manager Jeff Gorton and president John Davidson, promoting Chis Drury to president and general manager.
All of that was before a game that saw a full-on line brawl at center ice moments after the opening faceoff. Wilson left the game early with what was called an upper-body injury. Buchnevich, who was part of the incident with Wilson on Monday, was ejected for high-sticking Anthony Mantha across the face. Player Safety will review that incident and Buchnevich has been given a hearing.
Oshie, who had announced his father’s death on Twitter earlier in the week, did not speak with reporters after the game; Laviolette said he had insisted on playing.
“I thought our guys really hung together and stuck together, did what we needed to do and got to the two points and heading home,” Laviolette said. “I think the way we just stuck up for each other and played for each other the entire night, I thought we did a good job just staying disciplined as well. It was the game that was kind of dealt to us and I thought our guys did a terrific job with it.”
