“After the play, I would have never thought that all this would have blown up,” Wilson said, describing the scrum publicly for the first time on Friday. “It seemed [like a] fairly routine hockey scrum to me and I think that was kind of the feeling from both players in the box, and then obviously it took on a new life after the game.”
The fine — not suspension — handed down by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, was for roughing Buchnevich. Panarin was later ruled out for the rest of New York’s season with a lower-body injury.
“Their guy goes to our net and kicks at our goalie and goes in there with his stick,” Wilson said. “At a young age in hockey, you’re taught to stand up for your goalie, so that’s what I was doing. From there, you have guys jumping on your back and I think anybody’s first reaction would try just to throw them off you and wrestle them down to the ice. That’s what I thought about it at the time.”
In the aftermath of the altercation and the fine, there was subsequent uproar from all facets of the hockey world, calling Wilson’s play dangerous, reckless and a continuation of his controversial past.
The Rangers then released a statement describing the Wilson incident as a “horrifying act of violence” and called for George Parros, the head of the Department of Player Safety, to lose his job after deciding to not suspend Wilson. The Rangers were fined $250,000 for their statement.
Wilson has been suspended five times in his eight-year NHL career, including once earlier this season. He was suspended seven games in March for boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo. All five suspensions were not related to any post-whistle interactions.
“I didn’t think too much of it at the time,” Wilson said. “Nothing I say right now is going to change anybody’s opinion, they’ve already made that up and I’ve just got to keep moving forward.”
Wilson, when asked if, looking back, he would change anything about his part in the scrum, said it is “a lot easier to watch everything in slow motion after the fact and dissect every tenth of a second.”
He said he was not aware Panarin, who had jumped on his back, was the initial player that jumped him. He has since reached out to the Russian star and said he is glad he is doing well.
“Hockey scrums, anyone that’s been in one, they’re crazy,” Wilson said. “There’s sticks, there’s skates, by the end of the scrum I’m holding my head trying not to get cut by a skate, I’m getting punched in every direction. There’s a lot going on so I don’t think it’s fair to go back and say maybe I would have changed this. It’s a hectic moment.”
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday he had a discussion with Wilson about the altercation. His message to Wilson was since he is such a “big, strong” player that when he gets engaged in scrums, he has to be careful.
“I think just with the attention on him he gets looked at in a certain way,” Laviolette said. “So he’s got to play his game. He has to be hard to play against, he has to be physical, but in the same sense, he’s got to know that eyes are on him.”
All eyes were on Wilson once again in Wednesday’s 4-2 win against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Wilson — and five of his Capitals’ teammates — fought their Rangers counterparts early in the game, answering for Wilson’s Monday altercation.
A line brawl occurred one second after the opening faceoff and three more fights occurred in the next 4:13.
Wilson then suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of Wednesday’s game and did not return. He is set to be back in the lineup Friday night against Philadelphia. He has 13 goals and 20 assists in 44 games this season.
“That’s the game we’re playing, and you go home in the offseason and you try and get strong, you try and get fast,” Wilson said. “There’s guys of all different shapes and sizes that play the game of hockey. I’m 6-4, 225, and I guess Lavi’s point is, ‘You have to be aware of that.’”