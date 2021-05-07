April also saw Kelley, 51, inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame for his exploits at Pulaski. After getting promoted from offensive coordinator at the school to head coach in 2003, he immediately won a state championship, and he has won eight more since then, including six in the past seven seasons.
Over the same span in which Kelley’s teams won their past eight championships, they only punted eight times (per arkansasonline.com). His belief that possession is far more valuable and predictive of success than field position also had him going for onside kicks every time the score was within three touchdowns.
“With not punting and the onside kicks, I know I have a stat advantage,” Kelley told The Post in 2015.
He also has a fan in New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, who himself is known for being unafraid to zig when others zag. Kelley, Belichick said recently, is “probably the top high school coach in the country.”
“[I’ve] followed him,” the six-time Super Bowl winner said of Kelley to the Boston Herald. “He’s a little unconventional, but he’s had great success. … I have great respect for coach Kelley and the program he runs, and some of the creative things that he does.”
Kelley’s teams blitz heavily on defense, under the premise that trying to create turnovers and tackles for losses outweighs the possibility of giving up chunk plays. His offenses frequently go for two-point conversions, and he has experimented with rugby-style laterals in the open field.
“I’m really a contrarian thinker. When everybody thinks something is going to happen it oftentimes doesn’t,” Kelley said in 2009 (via the AP). “It’s the same in football. When everybody thinks you should do something, maybe there’s a better way.”
As for why more coaches haven’t adopted his ideas, Kelley told USA Today in 2016 — which had named him its High School coach of the year — that it came down to “risk aversion.”
“People are scared they will have to suffer ridicule by fans, players and the media,” he declared.
To Kelley, his approach isn’t actually risky at all, but simply a matter of “playing the percentages,” as he explained to ESPN in 2012. “When coaches go for it on fourth-and-short, announcers call that a huge gamble,” he said then. “The gamble is punting! But coaches are afraid of criticism, so they order punts.”
Since then, NFL coaches have become more willing to go for it on fourth down, and even college programs as traditionally conservative as Alabama have embraced an aggressive approach on offense. No one, though, is trying in totality what has worked so well at Pulaski, so Presbyterian can expect to have an unusual spotlight on it this season.
Even the fact that he is taking over a downtrodden program only gives Kelley another chance to upend traditional notions of how things normally proceed on the gridiron.
“My dream goal is [to take] a terrible FBS school — where everybody’s like, you can’t do it here, there’s no way, we’ve tried everything — and show them, in literally Year One, vast improvement,” he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in April. “I just know that we’re doing the decisions better. You’re going to get better the minute we walk in the door, because we make better decisions.”
