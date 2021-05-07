Oh, they also had a graduation, as those remain important. “They had an athletic graduation yesterday night,” Agyei-Obese said on Tuesday, “consisting of lacrosse, baseball and football. So we went there, had our own little thing going on. It was exciting. Our families were there … It wasn’t too big. It was something very homey. I really enjoyed it.” The senior from Oakdale High in Frederick, Md., said he felt “ecstatic” over it and said, “It’s still unbelievable to me. I’m like so excited, and I worked so hard for this degree. I’m glad to be, I guess, a JMU alum,” as if just getting used to the thought.