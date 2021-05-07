The surprise, then, was that the Nationals were hanging in this type of game. Their hitters had produced a homer in less than 3 percent of at-bats, a rate that put them in the bottom third of the league. Their pitchers, by contrast, entered with MLB’s worst home run rate for starters and relievers (4.3 percent of all batters faced had put the ball in the seats). On Friday afternoon, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge looming in the Yankees’ order, Martinez recognized his staff’s inability to keep hits in the yard. Then Corbin and Tanner Rainey left Stanton and Judge hitless in eight at-bats.