Think about it that way, and it’s possible to view Robles as ahead of where he should be, not behind. What we have here is a player seen as much through his position on those prospect lists — by MLB.com, 10th in 2016, third in 2017, fourth in 2018 — being viewed through the prism of what he was supposed to become, not what he is still becoming. Whatever that might be wasn’t going to be determined this week.