There’s a relief that the quarterbacks won’t be thrown into the fire in the fall as they got to work against defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s unit this spring. Xavier Arline started the last two games of 2020 and went into the spring atop the depth chart, but finished in a dead heat with fellow sophomore Tail Lavatai. This was the first extended evaluation period for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Lavatai as the pandemic eliminated fall camp for all Navy freshmen last season and he spent the year on the scout team. Arline’s ascension to making three starts last season was a surprise for those same reasons, but also frames the state of the quarterback play in 2020. Niumatalolo compared Lavatai to 2016 starter Will Worth as a physical runner with a knack for always gaining a few yards when there doesn’t seem to be anything there. Junior Maasai Maynor finished third on the depth chart.