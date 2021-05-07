The Navy program isn’t loading up on five-star recruits or touting classes ranked in the top 100. Additionally, the triple option offense is an uncommon scheme and takes time to learn. The Midshipmen are successful by putting in the work during 15 spring practices, throughout the summer and again in fall camp.
There was no spring camp in 2020 and Niumatalolo decided to err on the side of safety in the lead-up to the season. That meant no tackling or blocking in an attempt to limit face-to-face contacts during fall practices. That left the Mids simply unprepared and it showed immediately in a 55-3 season-opening loss to BYU.
“Last year at this time, I was in Hawaii and all of us were still running to Sam’s Club to get sanitizer and stuff,” Niumatalolo said. “Last year we had some young quarterbacks that had never played before and they didn’t have a chance to get groomed by (offensive coordinator Ivin) Jasper.
“I do not feel the same way that I did last year. Last year, my No. 1 concern was to protect our players. And I wasn't going to do anything to jeopardize anybody.”
Coaches explained that the improvements have gone beyond simply being able to practice. There was a certain attitude of eagerness of being allowed to practice, but also a motivation to prove 2020 was an aberration. Niumatalolo said last season was simply about survival as Navy went through three quarterbacks and scored a total of 13 points in the last three games.
There’s a relief that the quarterbacks won’t be thrown into the fire in the fall as they got to work against defensive coordinator Brian Newberry’s unit this spring. Xavier Arline started the last two games of 2020 and went into the spring atop the depth chart, but finished in a dead heat with fellow sophomore Tail Lavatai. This was the first extended evaluation period for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Lavatai as the pandemic eliminated fall camp for all Navy freshmen last season and he spent the year on the scout team. Arline’s ascension to making three starts last season was a surprise for those same reasons, but also frames the state of the quarterback play in 2020. Niumatalolo compared Lavatai to 2016 starter Will Worth as a physical runner with a knack for always gaining a few yards when there doesn’t seem to be anything there. Junior Maasai Maynor finished third on the depth chart.
“It’s just a matter of the other guys just got better,” Jasper said. “They got better every single day. Xavier, he got better, he was solid. Didn’t do anything just bad or wrong during spring ball. But the other guys just got better.”
Niumatalolo praised Lavatai’s touch in the passing game and Maynor’s arm, though Jasper said Arline did improve in the passing game. Arline isn’t a natural pocket quarterback, so they continue to work on keeping his eyes downfield instead of watching the rush and quickly looking to run.
The competition could continue through fall and up to the first game, but there’s always the adage that if a team doesn’t have a clear No. 1 quarterback, there could be issues at the position.
“Obviously you would like to have your quarterback,” Niumatalolo said. “This is the guy, you go into the summer and everybody knows. But I think everybody saw them both do great things. So the players know. They’re all out at practice. They see both of these guys do great things. … They both have good qualities and they both have their strengths. So I think our team would be able to rally around either one of them.”
The optimism on offense goes beyond simply having a spring session and getting 320 reps against a stout defense. The offensive line could be one of the best he’s ever had, according to Niumatalolo. Senior Jamale Carothers is back at fullback after ranking No. 2 on the team in all-purpose yards in 2020. Senior receiver Mychal Cooper and senior slotback Chance Warren were named captains.
The defensive side of the ball is loaded with impact returners with the top eight tacklers — senior linebacker Diego Fagot, senior free safety Kevin Brennan, junior linebacker John Marshall, junior linebacker Tama Tuitele, senior safety Mitchell West, senior linebacker Nicholas Straw, senior cornerback Michael McMorris and senior defensive tackle J’arius Warren — all back.
Niumatalolo called that a “great luxury” before labeling Newberry, who also raved about sophomore defensive linemen Jacob Busic and Donald Berniard Jr., “the mad scientist.” Newberry believes there’s more depth at linebacker than ever before.
“Comparatively speaking, from ‘19 and ‘20, where we’re at right now,” Newberry said, “I think we got a chance to be as good as we’ve been here, for sure.”
There was one other trend in spring camp that had the coaching staff beaming and throwing praise around. There was a heightened sense of accountability throughout the roster — almost an urgency to right past wrongs after the 3-7 record last season matched the fewest wins since 2002.
The returners have taken that personally and want to prove that 2020 an anomaly.
“They, like us as coaches, they’ve got a really bad taste in your mouth from last year,” Newberry said. “Certainly don’t want that to happen again. We know what the issues were … and we’re making sure that those things don’t happen again. Had a physical spring ball where we went against each other a ton. It’s helped tremendously. You don’t realize how valuable spring football is until you lose it for a year, especially here at the Naval Academy.”
