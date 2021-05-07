The first two rounds will feature intra-divisional play, where the No. 1 seed faces off against the No. 4 seed and the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will battle each other for the right to move on. As a result, the Toronto Maple Leafs, winners of the North Division, will catch a huge break. By virtue of winning the division, they will likely play the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens, a team that wouldn’t even qualify for the postseason under the old format.
Just how much of advantage will the Leafs get? Based on their 2020-21 results, we would expect Toronto (33-13-6, 72 points, plus-38 goal differential) to beat Montreal (24-19-9, 57 points, minus-3 goal differential) 77 percent of the time in a seven-game series with home-ice advantage,
Toronto is one of the best goal-scoring teams in the NHL this season with a treasure trove of elite talent. Auston Matthews leads the league in goals (39), Mitch Marner ranks fourth for points scored (64) and goaltender Jack Campbell rank sixth for save percentage (.925). That said, in a normal year, Toronto would rank as the third-best team in the Atlantic Division right now, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, and play the division’s second-best team in the first round. There would be no home-ice advantage in that scenario for the Maple Leafs and we’d expect them to win just 45 percent of the time. If those win rates were held constant throughout the postseason, Toronto’s chances to win the Stanley Cup would sit at just 4 percent. With the format change, they’re currently at 35 percent.
The winner of the East Division, whether it is the Washington Capitals or the Pittsburgh Penguins, will also catch a break, albeit a much smaller one. Under the normal format, neither Washington nor Pittsburgh would be division winners. That honor would go to the Carolina Hurricanes, who currently lead the Central Division with 80 points in 54 games. As such, Washington and Pittsburgh would meet in the first round. However, as it stands heading into this weekend, the East winner (Washington or Pittsburgh) will very likely host the New York Islanders.
If the Islanders’ first-round opponents are the Capitals, we would expect Washington to win a seven-game series with home-ice advantage 72 percent of the time. If it’s the Penguins facing New York, we would expect Pittsburgh to win a seven-game series with home-ice advantage 69 percent of the time. If the Caps and Penguins were to meet each other in the first round, Washington would have only a 55 percent chance to win their opening series.
However, the Islanders are better on paper than their record reflects. New York has outscored opponents 111 to 91 at even strength this year, giving them the 10th best even-strength goal differential. For comparison, Pittsburgh ranks 5th (plus-29) and Washington ranks 7th (plus-24). Yet after adjusting for shot quality and volume, the Islanders should have the fifth-best goal differential, significantly better than either the Capitals (12th) or Penguins (17th).
2020-21 performance at even strength
Actual goal differential
Expected goal differential
Pittsburgh Penguins
plus-29 (5th)
Minus-1 (17th)
Washington Capitals
plus-24 (7th)
Plus-4 (12th)
New York Islanders
plus-20 (10th)
Plus-18 (5th)
New York also has one of the most-productive line combinations in the NHL this year. The trio of Anthony Beauvillier, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey has outscored opponents 18 to 7 at even strength, giving them the third-best goal differential among the 29 forward lines that have skated at least 200 minutes together in 2020-21. Beauvillier is also on a five-game point streak heading into Saturday’s penultimate game of the regular season.
Elsewhere, like the Canadiens, the St. Louis Blues are also fortunate as likely locks for the playoff field. They would be on the outside looking in under the traditional format but will get a taste of the postseason this summer thanks to the realigned format. However, the Arizona Coyotes won’t get a pass into the playoffs despite 50 standings points in 54 games. The points percentage would have been good enough for a third-place finish under the old rules but this year the Coyotes are fifth in the West Division, six points behind the Blues, pushing them out of the playoff picture.