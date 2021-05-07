Hanson, who was born without a left hand and is a right-handed relief pitcher for the baseball team at Division III Augustana University, posted his reaction to Facebook.
“To the person in Sioux Falls last night who felt the need to steal other people’s property, I hope those prosthetic arms and attachments bring you more use than they brought me,” Hanson wrote. “I hope you can use them to better yourself more than I did for myself. I hope you use them to motivate others the way I strove to. I used them every single day, so I hope you can too. So if anyone sees a tan Nike back packful of prosthetics, please let me know.”
The next day, the pack and its attachments, which cost thousands of dollars, had been found “dumped at the end of our block,” Hanson wrote on Facebook. Although the prosthetic arm was still missing, Hanson’s spirits rose a bit because replacing the attachments would have added time and expense because it would have required him to work with “four or five companies.” He’ll be able to replace the arm at “a one-stop shop,” although it is a high-cost carbon-fiber prosthetic that can run in the neighborhood of $5,000 to $10,000.
Hanson’s story has spread nationally. He has received offers to start a GoFundMe account, but NCAA rules prohibit active athletes from accepting donations.
Hanson said in a phone interview about the effort to pay for a new prosthetic: “We’re making some headway with that right now because so many people reached out to the athletic administration here. They’re submitting a waiver request [to the NCAA] and I did find out that my insurance will be able to help out so I won’t bear too much of a burden financially.
“I kind of figured since it’s a crappy situation, I would try to turn it into a positive. I want to put whatever funds are left over back into the community, back to the Shriners and also to different organizations that help out amputees and kids with disabilities especially.”
Hanson’s relationship with Shriner’s Hospitals for Children began when he was growing up in Hawley, Minn. “They don’t let families see a bill and whatever insurance doesn’t cover, donors fill the void,” he said. “My whole life, I never really had to pay a single dollar for prosthetics, which makes the situation [with the break-in] a little better.”
In the meantime, Hanson, who about to graduate with a master’s degree in sport administration, is finishing his final attempt at a senior season. His first ended when he needed Tommy John surgery. His second was a washout because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his third, he’s hoping that Augustana, a Lutheran-affiliated school that won the Division III World Series in 2018, can make another postseason run.
He is also hopeful that the prosthetic could still turn up. “It’s a highly durable piece of piece of equipment. It’s made of some really strong stuff,” he said. “There might some scrapes on it, but unless it gets run over by a car, it really shouldn’t crack or anything.”
Because it is designed specifically for him, it would be of no use to anyone else. And if it doesn’t turn up, Hanson said he will carry on, just as he always has.
“My family never treated me any differently. That’s the best thing to do when you have a child with a disability because they’re going to be told their whole life, like I was, that you are not able to do something or you can’t play sports,” he said. “But as long as you have a good support system saying that you can do whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve it. That encouragement is exactly what I used from my mom, stepdad, dad and brothers — and friends. They encouraged me, even though I had some doubters.”
