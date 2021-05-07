“My family never treated me any differently. That’s the best thing to do when you have a child with a disability because they’re going to be told their whole life, like I was, that you are not able to do something or you can’t play sports,” he said. “But as long as you have a good support system saying that you can do whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve it. That encouragement is exactly what I used from my mom, stepdad, dad and brothers — and friends. They encouraged me, even though I had some doubters.”