Another of those moments came more than a week later, when the prosthesis turned up at a recycling center.
Hanson, a right-handed reliever for the Augustana University baseball team who was born without a left hand, generated nationwide response on May 3, when he posted to Facebook his stunned reaction to the theft.
“To the person in Sioux Falls last night who felt the need to steal other people’s property, I hope those prosthetic arms and attachments bring you more use than they brought me,” Hanson wrote. “I hope you can use them to better yourself more than I did for myself. I hope you use them to motivate others the way I strove to. I used them every single day, so I hope you can too. So if anyone sees a tan Nike backpack full of prosthetics, please let me know.”
Hanson received offers through social media to start an online fundraiser but first needed an NCAA waiver to rules prohibiting active athletes from accepting donations. That request was approved Monday, allowing Augustana to raise funds through its alumni network, with donations above the cost of the replacement prosthesis going to Shriners Hospitals for Children and NubAbility, a foundation that works to get children with limb differences involved in athletics. More than $6,600 had been raised in two days, according to Emily Punt, the university’s director of athletics annual giving.
Then on Tuesday morning Hanson received a text that his prosthesis had been found, according to an update on his Facebook page.
Nate Riddle and Tim Kachel, who work at Millennium Recycling Sioux Falls, made the discovery Monday evening when they were separating out non-recyclables. “I recognized it instantly,” Kachel told the Argus Leader. “I was jumping up and down screaming, ‘Stop!’” They turned it over to a manager, who reached out to Hanson.
“You never know what you’re going to see coming through this line,” Kachel said, “He was so relieved and excited, he was shaking.”
The prosthesis “suffered some damage and is in rough shape,” Hanson wrote on Facebook, “so we decided to continue the fundraiser as I will still be replacing it with a new arm.”
A hospital spokesperson for Shriners Children’s Twin Cities in Minneapolis confirmed that Hanson will be fitted for a new prosthesis at no charge once he has time to travel to Minnesota after baseball season. Hanson recovered the prosthetic arm’s attachments, which also cost thousands of dollars, when they were found dumped with the backpack two days after the theft.
Funds raised through Augustana’s drive will continue to go to NubAbility and Shriners.
“I also am very excited for the opportunity to donate back to the Shriners and to a great organization in NubAbility,” Hanson wrote on Facebook. “I’m extremely grateful for everyone who has donated so far, and know that you are going to be making a big impact on a lot of kids’ lives along with mine! Blessed beyond measure!”
Hanson said in a phone interview before the fundraising drive was approved that his relationship with Shriners began when he was growing up in Hawley, Minn. “They don’t let families see a bill, and whatever insurance doesn’t cover, donors fill the void,” he said. “My whole life, I never really had to pay a single dollar for prosthetics, which makes the situation [with the break-in] a little better.”
Hanson, who is about to graduate with a master’s degree in sports administration, is finishing his final attempt at a senior season. His first ended when he needed Tommy John surgery. His second was a washout because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his third, he’s hoping Augustana, a Lutheran-affiliated school that won the Division II World Series in 2018, can make another postseason run. This season the Vikings, ranked 19th nationally in Division II, finished the regular season with a 31-9 record and will play in their conference tournament starting Thursday.
Hanson hopes the experience carries a larger message to others like him and their families.
“My family never treated me any differently. That’s the best thing to do when you have a child with a disability because they’re going to be told their whole life, like I was, that you are not able to do something or you can’t play sports,” he said. “But as long as you have a good support system saying that you can do whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve it. That encouragement is exactly what I used from my mom, stepdad, dad and brothers — and friends. They encouraged me, even though I had some doubters.”
Read more: