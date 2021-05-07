The Super League drew the ire of soccer fans around the world for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was that it was a “closed” competition, similar to American sports leagues, and abandoned European soccer traditions of promotion and relegation. The 12 founding members in the short-lived Super League would not have to worry about losing their spots or qualifying for the competition, as UEFA’s Champions League competitors must do each season.
“Those nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologise to fans, national associations, national leagues, fellow European clubs and UEFA. They have also recognised that the project would not have been authorised under UEFA Statutes and Regulations,” the UEFA statement said.
UEFA initially threatened to ban defecting teams from the Champions League. Both teams that will play in the Champions League final May 29, Manchester City and Chelsea, were part of the original 12 in the Super League.
In their reconciliation, the consenting teams will not face a Champions League ban and agreed to eight stipulations, which include using “all steps within their power … to terminate their involvement in the company established to form and operate the Super League and cease any existing related legal actions.”
The clubs must collectively make a donation totaling €15 million (about $18.2 million), which UEFA said will be reinvested into youth and grass-roots soccer in Europe. They will also forfeit 5 percent of the revenue they would have received from continental club competitions for one season.
They will be fined €100 million (about $121.6 million) if they seek to play in another unauthorized competition and €50 million (about $60.8 million) if they breach other commitments outlined in Friday’s settlement.
“I said at the UEFA Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. “In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit. The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA. They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.”
UEFA reached its agreement with English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur; Italy’s AC Milan and Inter Milan; and Atlético Madrid of Spain.
The three remaining clubs refused to renounce the Super League. Spain’s FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s Juventus will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for potential sanctions and be subject to “whatever action it deems appropriate.” Ceferin told the Associated Press those clubs could be banned from UEFA competitions.
Late last month, Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez insisted the Super League was merely on “standby.” In a letter sent with the other holdouts Thursday, the three clubs said they would pursue millions in damages from their former partners who abandoned the project, according to the New York Times.