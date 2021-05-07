After a midseason adjustment that saw him pick up ballhandling and playmaking duties as a point forward, Williamson has averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 61 appearances while ranking in the top 10 in scoring and top five in Player Efficiency Rating. Blessed with a rare combination of strength and quickness in a bruising frame, Williamson has led the NBA in paint points and ranks second in free throw attempts this season.
Pelicans executive David Griffin said in a virtual news conference Friday that NBA officials were to blame for Williamson’s finger injury.
“Zion is left-handed so it’s a fairly significant situation for him,” Griffin said. “I’m really frustrated because this was avoidable. We told the NBA through every means available to us, through sending in film, through speaking to everybody in the officials department and everybody in basketball operations, that the way they were officiating Zion was going to get him injured.
“Quite frankly, he’s injured now because of the open season there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint. He’s been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis, to the point that other players have said to him, ‘I’m going to keep doing this to you because they don’t call it.’ There’s more violence encouraged in the paint against Zion Williamson than any player I’ve seen since [Shaquille O’Neal]. It was egregious and horrific then, and the same is true now.”
Griffin’s frustration might be fueled, in part, by the injury’s timing and impact on the Pelicans’ late push for the playoffs. The Pelicans (30-36) are 1.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament with just six games remaining on their regular season schedule. New Orleans had won three of its last four games before Williamson’s injury.