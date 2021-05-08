His clean first inning gave Orioles pitchers 10 straight hitless innings, but a nine-pitch battle with Rafael Devers with one out in the second ended with a double cued to left. Harvey retired the next two Red Sox but required another 16 pitches to do so. A 24-pitch third followed, yet he took the mound in the fourth in a scoreless tie. It did not remain that.
Harvey seemed poised to get two outs with his first four pitches of the inning, but on Devers's one-out grounder to first, Harvey couldn't corral Pat Valaika's hard throw as he tried to cover the bag. The ball bounced off Harvey's leg, allowing Devers to take second on an error that was charged to Harvey. Devers scored when Hunter Renfroe followed with a single an out later. After Harvey issued a four-pitch walk to Franchy Cordero — who entered batting .188 — Bobby Dalbec homered on an 0-2 curveball.
Harvey completed the inning, needing 86 pitches to finish four frames for the Orioles (15-17). Because all four runs were unearned, his ERA dropped to 3.60.
Baltimore scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings but could not complete a rally.
— Baltimore Sun