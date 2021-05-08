Lowther, the Orioles' No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America, struck out the first batter he faced in a scoreless first inning, and the last batter he faced in the third. In between, he was handed a four-run second inning that featured a two-run home run by Michael Chavis. He allowed seven runs on seven hits with a pair of walks in 2 ⅓ innings, with the last two runs scoring after he left on a single off reliever Shawn Armstrong.