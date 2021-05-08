"When I was missing, I was missing over the plate, and to a good lineup like that you're going to get hurt," Lowther said.
Lowther, the Orioles' No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America, struck out the first batter he faced in a scoreless first inning, and the last batter he faced in the third. In between, he was handed a four-run second inning that featured a two-run home run by Michael Chavis. He allowed seven runs on seven hits with a pair of walks in 2 ⅓ innings, with the last two runs scoring after he left on a single off reliever Shawn Armstrong.
Lowther is confident he can build off the positives on this one, even with the lopsided results.
"I made a lot of good pitches — maybe not when I needed to, but I'm going to take the good from this and kind of just dump the bad," Lowther said.
Manager Brandon Hyde said: "We stay positive with these guys. It's not easy. That's a good team."
Though short-lived, the Orioles took the lead in the first inning when leadoff man Cedric Mullins singled, stole second and scored on a single by DJ Stewart.
Freddy Galvis's home run in the second inning made it 4-2, while Trey Mancini and Ramón Urías had an RBI double and RBI single, respectively, in the Orioles' sixth inning.
— Baltimore Sun