BALTIMORE — Zac Lowther was never the hardest-throwing Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect leading up to his first major league start Saturday, though he may well work the quickest.

That could ultimately be what he remembers from Saturday's debut as a big league starter: one that quickly got away from him.

In the Orioles' 11-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox before an announced sellout crowd of 10,598 at Camden Yards, the visiting bats took advantage of the young strike thrower and made it a far less memorable day than he'd hoped.

"When I was missing, I was missing over the plate, and to a good lineup like that you're going to get hurt," Lowther said.

Lowther, the Orioles' No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America, struck out the first batter he faced in a scoreless first inning, and the last batter he faced in the third. In between, he was handed a four-run second inning that featured a two-run home run by Michael Chavis. He allowed seven runs on seven hits with a pair of walks in 2 ⅓ innings, with the last two runs scoring after he left on a single off reliever Shawn Armstrong.

Lowther is confident he can build off the positives on this one, even with the lopsided results.

"I made a lot of good pitches — maybe not when I needed to, but I'm going to take the good from this and kind of just dump the bad," Lowther said.

Manager Brandon Hyde said: "We stay positive with these guys. It's not easy. That's a good team."

Though short-lived, the Orioles took the lead in the first inning when leadoff man Cedric Mullins singled, stole second and scored on a single by DJ Stewart.

Freddy Galvis's home run in the second inning made it 4-2, while Trey Mancini and Ramón Urías had an RBI double and RBI single, respectively, in the Orioles' sixth inning.

— Baltimore Sun