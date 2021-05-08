But then Santangelo did not appear on the broadcast. In a text message to The Post, Santangelo called it a “simple miscommunication between the agent and the Nats,” who he said weren’t informed he was not doing the game that day anymore. A person connected to MLB Network said it usually tries to get an analyst familiar with each team but decided DeRosa, who played for the Nationals and the Braves, was equipped to do the job.