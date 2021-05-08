Yet the hallways were empty when he first saw the Academy, just east of the Anacostia River, wedged inside some of Washington’s low-income neighborhoods. So were the fields, the batting cages and classrooms, since it was a weekday morning in a pandemic that’s scaled back in-person activities. But it gave Bell a chance to both imagine the kids and himself as one of them. After he was traded to the Nationals in December, Bell joined the Academy’s efforts and started a public book club for adults. He wants to focus on bettering education for children, for teenagers, for anyone shorted opportunities because of where they were born or what they look like.