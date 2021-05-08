“I’ve always been on a budget,” said Whitman, 37. “You know, I used to go to all the barns, and make shortlists, and all that sort of stuff, but then, all the horses I liked, I couldn’t afford them. I said, ‘I can pick a good horse, but I can’t afford to buy it.’ So I kind of got away from doing that, so I usually park in the back ring somewhere, and just that way I can see every horse that comes up, so I don’t miss an opportunity … I have looked at so many horses, you know, beautiful horses, really, really good-looking horses, really crooked, really awful-looking horses, so it’s really helped train my eye to see the difference, because you’ve gotten to see the good ones and you’ve gotten to see the bad ones so you know what you’re looking for.”