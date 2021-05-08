The Terps’ prolific offense has averaged more than 16 goals this season, one of the best marks in program history, but after scoring five times in the opening 15 minutes Saturday, the Terps’ attack slowed. Maryland took 19 shots in the first half, but Johns Hopkins goalie Tim Marcille only had to make two saves to limit the Terps to six goals. The Terps committed 16 turnovers, their second most of the season. But they didn’t let the Blue Jays benefit from an advantage on faceoffs (both teams won 13 of 26), and Maryland goalie Logan McNaney, who has never lost as a starter, made seven saves.