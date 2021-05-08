Maryland, the No. 1 seed in the tournament held on Penn State’s campus, took down the sixth-seeded Blue Jays, 12-10 — and the Terps had to rally from a three-goal deficit to get there. Coach John Tillman’s squad, which is 12-0 and could earn the top seed in the NCAA tournament when the spots are handed out Sunday, had to take charge in the second half after the Terps trailed for an extended stretch that began in the first quarter.
“It didn’t come easy tonight,” Tillman said. “We didn’t expect it to. But guys just stuck together. After falling behind, I really was impressed with the way we battled and dug in defensively and then found our way. It wasn’t always pretty, but we found our way toward the end of the game.”
Johns Hopkins (4-9) took a 9-6 lead not long after halftime, but Maryland scored the next five goals to go ahead and held on to claim Tillman’s third Big Ten tournament title. In 2017, the previous time the Terps claimed the conference crown, they went on to win the national title.
Maryland trailed when the fourth quarter began, but Daniel Maltz scored the tying goal off a feed from Jared Bernhardt. Kyle Long, with only his 11th goal of the season, delivered the go-ahead goal with 5:34 to go. Maltz, who led the Terps with three goals, notched his final one with just under two minutes to go, giving Maryland an 11-9 advantage and making the climb back for the Blue Jays too steep.
The Terps clamped down on the Blue Jays after halftime. Brett Baskin scored for Johns Hopkins in the opening minute, but the Blue Jays couldn’t net another goal until 1:44 remained. That goal from Matt Narewski came as a quick response to Maltz’s score, but with little time left, Johns Hopkins conceded a goal from Anthony DeMaio on a man-up opportunity with 21 seconds to go. The Blue Jays would have needed to gain possession and score twice in quick succession to tie it, but they couldn’t manage another goal.
“The defense down the stretch was awesome,” DeMaio said. “They really dug in there. It just speaks to the competitiveness and the drive this team has.”
Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award candidate, was named the Big Ten tournament MVP after a relatively quiet evening with two goals and an assist. (The senior also broke Maryland’s single-season record with 53 goals.) When the Terps defeated fifth-seeded Michigan in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s title game, Bernhardt had a career-high eight goals and two assists. During that performance, Bernhardt became the program’s all-time leader in points. Even without another momentous outing from him, Maryland had plenty of playmakers.
“Our best offense is when we get everybody involved [and] we’re sharing the ball,” Tillman said. “That’s when I think we put more pressure on other teams — when we don’t get stagnant. You have to play that way against Hopkins. ... If you stand around, they’re going to cause you a lot of problems.”
The Terps had faced rival Johns Hopkins twice this season, beating the Blue Jays, 18-10, in College Park in March and then picking up a 14-13 win on the road last month. That regular season finale was the only time this season Maryland had won by a margin smaller than four, and the Terps had to score the final three goals to prevail.
The Terps’ prolific offense has averaged more than 16 goals this season, one of the best marks in program history, but after scoring five times in the opening 15 minutes Saturday, the Terps’ attack slowed. Maryland took 19 shots in the first half, but Johns Hopkins goalie Tim Marcille only had to make two saves to limit the Terps to six goals. The Terps committed 16 turnovers, their second most of the season. But they didn’t let the Blue Jays benefit from an advantage on faceoffs (both teams won 13 of 26), and Maryland goalie Logan McNaney, who has never lost as a starter, made seven saves.
Maryland fell behind by three in the second quarter, when Joey Epstein’s goal put the Blue Jays up 8-5. With 1:15 remaining before halftime, Eric Holden, a transfer from Hobart, ended Maryland’s 15-minute drought with just his second goal of the season, a play that Tillman called a “huge” moment. The Blue Jays extended their advantage to 9-6 early in the third, but the Terps had another rally in them.
“It definitely speaks volumes about this team,” DeMaio said. “We need games like that. It’s not going to be easy all the time. I think it was good to have those games. We have a lot of experienced guys on our team, and we pride ourselves in just living in the moment, making the next play. The moment’s just never too big.”
