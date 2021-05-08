So Rainey was given a lopsided mission: With the score tied, after the Nationals couldn’t nudge Ryan Zimmerman past second in the top half, he had to keep the Yankees in check. He had to face Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres, the meat of the New York Yankees’ order, after throwing 20 pitches Friday night. He had to strand an automatic runner on second. And when he couldn’t, after he walked Stanton, walked Judge and yielded a walk-off dribbler to Torres, the Nationals lost, 4-3, when they had every chance to win.
Before the late innings and before Hand turned this into an extra-innings mess, Max Scherzer’s final line was a minor masterpiece: 7⅓ innings, two hits, one run and a season-high 14 strikeouts, the most ever by an opponent starter here. With Corey Kluber starting for the Yankees, it was a matchup with five Cy Young Awards and a lot of pitching wisdom. But it was decided by two bullpens trying to glue an automatic runner to the base paths. Sometimes, when you add the mistakes and the rules up, the game is cruel, too. This one in particular also was delayed 2½ hours by rain.
Between the first and third, Scherzer struck out six straight with a slider, a change-up, a fastball, a fastball, a fastball and a cutter, in that order. Once that streak ended — and there would be another — it was because catcher Kyle Higashioka pulled a misplaced slider into the left field seats. It was the rare break from Scherzer’s pinpoint command Saturday. He spent most of it dotting the corners with mid-90s heat.
Higashioka’s homer erased a one-run lead for the Nationals, who had grabbed it when Kluber walked Juan Soto with the bases juiced in the third. To load them, Alex Avila, Victor Robles and Trea Turner collected singles off Kluber. But the right-hander used his cutter-curveball-sinker-change-up mix to limit the damage for 5⅔ innings. Scherzer, by contrast, leaned on his four-seam fastball, slider and change.
By striking out the side in the fourth, he had collected at least 10 for the 100th time in his career. That accounted for slightly more than a quarter of his starts. But in the middle innings, as Scherzer often says, what mattered was the tight game. Statistics and awards were moot. The rain returned, the Nationals nudged ahead again — this time when Starlin Castro singled in Kyle Schwarber in the sixth — and Scherzer had to protect that advantage.
He disposed of the bottom half in order. In the seventh, Scherzer stuffed two more strikeouts onto his line. The eighth was when a bit of trouble stirred. Scherzer walked leadoff batter Clint Frazier as Daniel Hudson warmed in the bullpen. Scherzer then notched his 22nd out, a flyball for Mike Ford, before Manager Dave Martinez passed the ball to Hudson and Hand. That was fine with Hudson on the mound, but the plan soured — and soured quickly — when Hand jogged in.
Hand just didn’t have it. That much was evident once he took the mound in the ninth, a one-run lead to protect, and sprayed four balls to DJ LeMahieu, spiking three straight into the dirt.
Three batters later, Hand was tagged with Torres’s game-tying single. In the 10th, after he had thrown 24 pitches and with the Nationals again ahead by a run after Turner’s sacrifice fly scored Andrew Stevenson, Martinez left Hand in for a lefty-lefty matchup with Ford. Kyle Finnegan had been slowly getting loose. Ford spent most of the at-bat trying to bunt the automatic runner to third. But because Hand was around the zone and the count tilted to 3-1, the Yankees lifted the bunt sign and had Ford swing away.
That swing, compact and to an outside fastball, knotted the score. Then — and only then — did Martinez leave the dugout and take the ball. Hand’s 29 pitches were a sharp diversion from how he otherwise has fared in his first season with the Nationals. His final line was one inning, three hits, two earned runs, a walk and a strikeout. And eventually, after Finnegan escaped the 10th, it funneled to Rainey and an inning that went sideways.
Rainey never recorded an out. Instead, in the wake of a tapper down the third base line, he slumped his shoulders after his desperate, barehanded attempt was fruitless. The Nationals were scattered about the infield and emptied into the clubhouse. It was a defeat that stung.
Read more from The Post: