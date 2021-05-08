NEW YORK — Tanner Rainey had a runner to strand. Sometimes the game is that simple, despite all that had happened and all that could happen next. Except even taking the mound in the 11th inning, with a runner on second base before a pitch was thrown, was a loaded action. That wasn’t Rainey’s fault. The Washington Nationals had received one of the best visiting pitching performances in the history of new Yankee Stadium, then had it crumble when Brad Hand, their new closer, lapsed in the ninth and was left in to lapse again in the 10th.