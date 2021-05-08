It could turn out, of course, that Polisky, his co-defendants and the university as a whole are cleared of wrongdoing. But the damage is done — and not just short term to the university’s reputation. There is a larger pernicious issue. It is that of the hesitancy of women on college campuses in particular, where studies have shown sexual harassment to be pervasive, to step forward to alert authorities. Victims fear retaliation or, as in the charge at Northwestern, that they won’t be taken seriously. In this case, the accused not only wasn’t sidelined; he was elevated.