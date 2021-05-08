In that setting, he has flourished. On Saturday night, Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying NBA legend Oscar Robertson’s record set in 1974.
The landmark came with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter at the Indiana Pacers. Fittingly, it was Bradley Beal who helped Westbrook to history by scoring the bucket that gave Westbrook his 10th assist. At that point, Westbrook had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
It was his 35th triple-double this season, evidence of the mad urgency with which Westbrook, 32, is playing as the year winds down. His tenure in Washington began with a torn quadriceps that greatly hindered his play, but since healing he has led the Wizards on a late push into the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament.
Westbrook has 25 triple-doubles in Washington’s 34 games since the all-star break. Entering Saturday, the rest of the NBA had combined for 38 triple-doubles in that span.
Though his uncanny ability to churn out triple-doubles will be his legacy, Westbrook wasn’t always so prolific. Standing just 6-foot-3, he has had to fine-tune his sense of timing and lean on his forceful athleticism to compete at the rim with forwards and centers often six or more inches taller. He had just eight triple-doubles over his first six seasons before perfecting his signature achievement.
This season is the fourth of his past five in which he has averaged a triple-double — he was averaging 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 11.4 assists ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Pacers. He became the first player since Robertson to accomplish such a feat in 2016-17, the season he was voted league MVP.
As for who might threaten Westbrook’s status, NBA fans may be waiting a long time. The closest active player to Westbrook’s mark is LeBron James, who has 99 triple-doubles. James Harden is next with 58, Nikola Jokic has 56, and Luka Doncic, widely considered the most likely candidate if someone might one day pass Westbrook, has 35 as his third NBA season soon comes to a close.
But for now — at least until Monday when the Wizards visit the Atlanta Hawks and he has a chance to claim the record for himself — Westbrook has only one equal.
More from The Post: