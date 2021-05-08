Linda Paige Shelby is one of eight children Paige and his wife, Lahoma, raised in that house. Shelby moved out of it decades ago. The roof had started to leak. The electric bills were massive. She worried she was doing harm to the home by falling behind on upkeep without the money to catch up. She prayed for months about what to do. Eventually she decided to let it go, to an owner the family had known a little bit beforehand.