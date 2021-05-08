Here, they take it as gospel that Mays was the best player in history — better even than Barry Bonds, his godson, who is one of the few other players in the discussion. By wins above replacement, Mays trails only Babe Ruth and Bonds among position players — but unlike them, Mays lost nearly two years of his prime to military service. Were it not for those lost years, plus the fact he played the bulk of his career in spacious Candlestick Park, it might have been Mays — and not Aaron — who broke Ruth’s all-time home run record.