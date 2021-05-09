Few losses can be hung on one player. This wasn’t an exception. The Nationals issued 10 total walks, helping the Yankees plate three runs with just five hits. Starter Joe Ross issued four of those, and was at 90 pitches — one fewer than his season high — when Martinez sent him back out for the sixth. Gleyber Torres started the inning with a homer to make it 2-0 New York. Ross walked the next batter, Gary Sánchez, on four pitches, and then was hooked. And the offense did nothing outside the seventh, when Josh Bell doubled and Kyle Schwarber homered him in to tie the score.