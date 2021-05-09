The Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver failed to advance to the final, turning in a 10.37-second performance that was last in his nine-runner heat and 15th among the 18 runners in the event at the USA Track and Field Golden Games at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. (The time was originally posted as 10.36, then changed on the USATF website.) A 10.05 with a legal tail wind of no more than two meters per second would have brought an automatic invitation to the Olympic Trials next month.